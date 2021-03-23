'Saina' Trailer Has Raveena Tandon Looking Forward To 'this Inspirational Film'

Saina is one of the highly awaited films of this year with Parineeta Chopra in the lead. It is a biopic on badminton star Saina Nehwal and her journey in the sport. The excitement for this film has been growing as the film inches closer to its release in just a few days. Among the many who have been waiting for this film to release is veteran actor Raveena Tandon, who has recently sent her wishes for this film. She wrote a short but heartfelt message for Saina, expressing her excitement to watch this film.

Raveena Tandon expresses excitement for Parineeti Chopra’s Saina

Saina will be the latest addition to the biopics made on sports personalities in India and it will be portraying some of the major events of Saina Nehwal’s professional and personal life. Raveena Tandon has sent her wishes for this film in her recent Instagram story. She wrote, “So looking forward to seeing this inspirational film of the pride of our country!”. She tagged both Parineeti Chopra and Saina Nehwal in her story before sharing it on her profile. The story also had a still from the film, which shows Parineeti in the character of Saina, as she tries to hit the shuttlecock.

Saina trailer was released a few weeks ago, which managed to generate a lot of excitement and speculations about this film for the viewers. This film will also be the first instance where Parineeti Chopra will be seen working in a sports biopic. Saina was originally set to release last year, but it got briefly delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film is all set to release on March 26.

Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, has her own list of popular films that earned her massive success and popularity in her acting career. She was regarded as one of the top actors in the ’90s, with hits such as Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among many others up her sleeve. She has also appeared in a few reality TV shows and is all set to appear next in another highly awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2.

