'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Impresses As Badminton Ace In Saina Nehwal's Biopic

Actor Parineeti Chopra's next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, and the makers on Monday released the powerful trailer. Titled Saina, the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.

T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced Saina.

On International Women's Day, the makers of Saina released the trailer that features the story of Saina Nehwal, a former world no. 1 professional badminton player. Although she reached the world's 2nd in 2009, it was only in 2015 that she was able to attain the world no. 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and overall the second Indian player – after Prakash Padukone – to achieve this feat. She has represented India three times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance.

The trailer also highlights the bond shared between Saina and her parents — Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal, who also played badminton for some years. The movie also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat.

WATCH

Chopra, whose The Girl on The Train released last week on Netflix, shot for Saina in 2019. Saina was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19.

(With PTI inputs)

