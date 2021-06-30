'Saina': When Parineeti Chopra Did Her Homework Before Meeting Saina Nehwal; See Pic

Parineeti Chopra played the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the 2021 film Saina. The film was received well among the fans of Saina Nehwal and Parineeti Chopra. The star had been preparing for the role for a long time. Ever since the announcement of this highly anticipated project, several pictures and videos from the movie went viral before the release. In one such instance, Parineeti Chopra was seen doing her ‘homework’ before meeting Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti Chopra does her homework before meeting Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra had shared a picture on her official Instagram handle on October 30, 2019. In the picture, Parineeti Chopra seemed quite literally on the edge of her seat while jetting off to Hyderabad. The Girl on The Train star had shared a still of herself captured on a flight. During that time, Parineeti was preparing for her role in Saina. She captioned the picture by saying, “Doing my homework before I reach @nehwalsaina #100QuestionsReady” From the looks of the caption it seemed like the star was preparing notes to bombard Saina Nehwal with questions. Parineeti Chopra was rigorously training for her role in Saina and understand the nuances of badminton. Here is a look at Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post.

Parineeti Chopra in Saina

Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina is a biographical sports film based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie was helmed by Amole Gupte and featured Parineeti in the titular role of the ace shuttler. Before Parineeti Chopra in Saina, Shraddha Kapoor was expected to play the lead role. Parineeti had been sharing several pictures from the sets of Saina. The movie premiered in March this year and received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. The movie was released theatrically in March this year. After its release, the movie premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Parineeti Chopra started the year with a bang with the release of her film The Girl on the Train. The Netflix movie is based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel by the same name. Apart from Saina and The Girl on The Train, she was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. The actor received critical acclaim for her role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will be next seen in the crime drama Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film directed by Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is scheduled to premiere on Dussehra 2022.

