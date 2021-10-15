Saira Banu Gives Health Update After Husband Dilip Kumar's Death; 'not Doing Well'

Ever since veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last, fans have been worried about his wife Saira Banu’s health. Several stars are trying to reach out to the late actor’s wife to console her and help her cope up with such a huge loss. In a message sent by Bollywood Hungama, the yesteryear actor responded ad gave an update about her health.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar had passed away in Mumbai at the age of 98, in July this year. The actor had been ill for a while and was being treated at Hinduja Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. According to Peeping Moon, Dr Jalil Parkar had shared that the first words of the late megastar's wife were, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

Saira Banu gives her health update post-Dilip Kumar's death

Now, after his demise, his wife Saira admitted that she is not in good shape. Responding to the text by the entertainment portal, the actor explained that “I am not doing well. So have not been in touch. Thank you for your message of care and kindness. God bless. Aap sab ki dua chahiye. (I need prayers of all)." Months after Dilip Kumar’s death, Saira was moved to the Mumbai hospital on August 28 and was being treated for breathlessness. After being admitted for a couple of days, the doctors had diagnosed Banu with a heart problem. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, where the doctors had informed PTI that her cardiac arrest tests were performed after which she has been diagnosed with acute 'coronary syndrome.' The doctors had insisted the 77-year-old actor get a CAG (coronary angiogram), however, Saira Banu had refused to give her consent for the procedure.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 after working in films, Sagina and Gopi, together. The veteran actor was one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema from the 1960s to the 70s. She has forged an enviable track record in her career with numerous blockbusters under her belt.

Image: Instagram/@TheRealSairaBanu