Saira Banu Recalls Dilip Kumar Kept Her On Her Toes: If I Were Late...

Saira Banu, who recently joined Instagram, has been using the platform to talk about the time she spent with her late husband and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. On Monday, the yesteryear star revealed some interesting details about her personal life.

3 things you need to know

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on the 2nd anniversary of Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.

Dilip Kumar kept Saira Banu on her toes

The Padosan star shared a photo along with a long post. She revealed that the late actor used to get ready very quickly. She wrote, "Get set... ready and GO...!! Our lives were full of action... Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind."

(A throwback picture of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

She added that she had to match his pace. The star further revealed that Dilip Kumar would repeatedly blow the horn to remind her to hurry up. "We were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy... I had to keep running to keep pace with him..." Saira Banu concluded by saying that soon she will share Dilip Kumar's foray into shopping.

Fans' reaction to Saira Banu's post

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user thanked her for sharing things about Dilip Kumar. Another requested Banu to use his "favourite music collections" in the background of the post. A user also called them "All time favourite couple."

(A monochrome picture of the yesteryear couple | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966. They have starred together in movies such as Bairaag, Gopi and Sagina.