Saira Banu Recalls How Dilip Kumar Proposed To Her, Says 'he Took Off His Jacket...'

Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, has shared a post on the photo-sharing app. In it, she has spoken about her and Dilip Kumar's love for the monsoon. The veteran actress also posted several images of Dilip Kumar and her in the rain. However, what grabbed our attention was the bit about how Devdas actor proposed to Saira Banu on a rainy night.

3 things you need to know

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.

Saira Banu and the legendary actor worked together in around five films.

Here’s how Dilip Kumar proposed to Saira Banu

The Padosan star penned a long note in which she spoke about the couple's common love - the monsoon. She went on to reveal how the superstar proposed to her for marriage. She wrote that once it started raining when the two were walking near Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The legendary star removed his jacket and draped it around her shoulders. He called the night a ‘magical’ memory and added that Dilip Kumar soon casually proposed to her while sitting in the car.

(A throwback picture of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

Saira Banu also recalled how Dilip Kumar used to call her whenever it rained. "Sahib loved the rain, and if he was out of the house in a meeting and there would be a first shower...he would immediately call me with delight, "Saira it's raining!” she wrote.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu enjoyed the monsoon to the fullest

Towards the end of the note, the star revealed that Dilip Kumar had bought land at a hill station in Maharashtra. They would walk miles on the green surface in the rain.

They used to pick up shiny grazed pebbles and throw them as far as they could.

"I always ran and collected these stones... and I still have and cherish each stone that he flew to the wind," she concluded.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966. They have starred together in movies such as Bairaag, Gopi and Sagina.