Saira Banu Shifted Out Of ICU; Could Get Discharged From Hospital In A Day Or Two: Report

Veteran actor Saira Banu got shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. After complaining of breathlessness and high sugar level, the actor was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai where she was diagnosed with a heart problem. After refusing to get a treatment done recommended by the doctors, the actor is now, reportedly, doing 'fine' and ready to go home.

Saira Banu ready to get discharged

According to a report by PTI, the 77-year-old actor has been shifted out of the ICU in Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28. A Hinduja Hospital official updated PTI on Banu's health stating that the actor is doing fine and might get discharged very soon. The statement read,

''She was shifted out of the ICU. She has been mobilised and is fine. May probably get discharged in a day or two, if there are no further issues.''

Saira Banu in hospital

The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathlessness, high blood and sugar levels. She was promptly diagnosed with a heart issue namely Acute Coronary Syndrome. After the diagnosis, the actor was insisted by the doctors to get a CAG (coronary angiogram) to which she did not give her consent. According to the official statement, ''Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography.''

She was also diagnosed with depression as the doctors reported that she did not sleep well and insisted on going home.

The doctors stated, 'She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home.'

The news comes after the death of her husband. legendary actor Dilip Kuma on July 7. According to a report from ANI, ''Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today.''

The couple got married in 1966 after working in several movies together like Sagina and Gopi. She was touted as one of the highest-paid actors in the 60s in Bollywood. Some of her biggest hits include Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana.

(Inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: THEREALSAIRABANU'S INSTAGRAM