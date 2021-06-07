Saira Banu Slams Dilip Kumar Death Rumours; Says 'Saab Should Be Home In 2 Days'

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu took to Twitter on June 6, 2021, via Dilip Kumar's handle and told the netizens that Dilip Kumar was now in a stable condition. She urged the netizens to not believe any WhatsApp forwards revolving around the Mughal-e-Azam actor's demise. Adding to the tweet, she also thanked everyone for their heartfelt 'duas' and prayers. According to the Yeh Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor, the doctors believe that Dilip Kumar will be home in about 2 or 3 days. Catch the tweet right here:

Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Rumour's around Dilip Kumar's death

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu took to Twitter via Dilip Kumar's handle on June 6, 2021, and informed his followers that he had been admitted to the non-covid Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai for his routine checkups. He had episodes of breathlessness, resulting in him being admitted to the hospital. Soon after her tweet, rumours of his demise had started circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, which Saira Banu soon dismissed in a tweet on the night of the same day. She assured the netizens that he was well on his road to recovery and would be back home in 2-3 days.

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.



Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Dilip Kumar's health

The 98-year-old Dil Diya Dard Liya actor was admitted to the non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar for routine tests and investigations. He is been tended to by a team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale, in the hospital. He was admitted after a few episodes of breathlessness which posed a threat to Dilip Kumar's health. Earlier this year, on March 13, 2021, Saira Banu had posted a video on his Twitter concerning his health. She said that he had to be taken to the Leelavati Hospital, owing to severe backaches that the actor had. She then went on to tell everyone that, things were fine with him because of the love and affection that people have showered him with. This time, too, she believes that he will be back home soon and return to being in the pink of his health like before.

IMAGE: DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER

