Saira Banu Thanks PM For 'gracious Call' To Offer Condolences After Dilip Kumar's Death

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who suffered a huge loss after the demise of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, penned a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banu, grieving the loss of the iconic actor, thanked PM Modi for his ‘early morning gracious call’ and his heartfelt condolences. She also penned gratitude to Maharashtra CM for the state honour.

Saira Banu thanks PM Modi

Saira wrote, "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan." In his condolence, PM Modi had written, ”Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan 🙏 https://t.co/85N7DYOL48 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Saira also thanked the PM and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the state honours accorded to Dilip Kumar for his funeral. "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan," she wrote. Dilip Kumar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai. According to the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral.

Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan 🙏 https://t.co/ZofMEdUGmB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar's body was draped with tricolour at his Pali Hill residence, before moving to the burial ground. Saira Bano who was by her husband’s side throughout his illness was consoled by several prominent stars from the industry including Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and more who paid their last tribute to the actor at his home. Dilip Kumar took his last breath on July 7, 2021, in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, at 98. The actor was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness just 10 days after his discharge from the hospital.

IMAGE: ANI/DILIP KUMAR/Facebook



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.