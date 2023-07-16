Saira Banu Thinks Dilip Kumar Was 'spellbinding, Enthralling' In This 1974 Film

Saira Banu has been sharing interesting anecdotes regarding her late husband, Dilip Kumar, ever since she made her Instagram debut. In a new post, the yesteryear actress has spoken about her film Sagina (1974). She also shared several monochrome photos from the film featuring her with Kumar.

3 things you need to know

Sagina is a remake of the Bengali film Sagina Mahato (1970).

The film was directed by Tapan Sinha.

It was Dilip Kumar's first commercial failure.

The first thing Dilip Kumar did at Gayabari

On Sunday, Saira Banu took a trip down memory lane and revealed that Sagina is one of her most loved films. She shared a long note on her Instagram, in which she recalled how the film was special to her. Calling Dilip Kumar "Sahib," she said that the actor and film's director Tapan Sinha brought ease while filming the film.

(A still from film Sagina | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

She recalled the first thing Dilip Kumar did was set up the badminton court for the cast and crew to play in the evening after shooting. She added that after playing they used to head back to their venue, sing and joke about things.

Saira Banu recalls her favourite scene

In a long note, she opened up about her "personal favourite" scene from the film in which Dilip Kumar can be seen running and matching his speed with the passing train. "When Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train," she wrote.

(A still from film Sagina | Image: Saira Banu/Instagram)

Towards the end of the note, Saira Banu said according to her Sagina was Dilip Kumar's "most spellbinding and enthralling performance."

Sagina was Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's third film together after Gopi (1970) and Sagina Mahato (1971). They have also worked in films - Jawaar Bhata (1973) and Bairaag (1976).