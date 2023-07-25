Saira Banu Wishes Manoj Kumar On His Birthday, Shares A Throwback Photo With The Star

Saira Banu recently made her debut on Instagram and said that she would use the platform to share the "thoughts and visions" of Dilip Kumar. She added that she would also use to share other memories. Now, the yesteryear actress shared a major throwback picture to wish legendary actor Manoj Kumar on his birthday.

3 things you need to know

Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar have worked in several films such as Balidaan, Shaadi and others.

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on July 7.

So far, she has shared eight posts.

Saira Banu's birthday wish for Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar is celebrated his 86th birthday on July 24. On this occasion, he has received a wish from his Purab Aur Paschim (1970) co-star Saira Banu. The yesteryear actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a birthday post. She has shared two pictures from their film and wrote a note wishing his "very good health". In the note, she also recalled her journey from Shaadi (1962) to Purab Aur Paschim (1970).

Saira's birthday note read, "I would like to wish Manoj Ji a very 'Happy Birthday' and very good health... I have lots to talk about Manoj Ji as we have shared 3-4 films together, and it's been a great transition as we started off when I was absolutely new... and right up to Purab Aur Paschim.

For the uninitiated, Saira Banu's second film Shaadi was with Manoj Kumar. Helmed by Krishnan-Panju, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Orey Vazhi (1959). The Hindi version also had Dharmendra in the lead.

Saira Banu revealed how Dilip Kumar proposed to her

This post comes days after shared a series of pictures featuring her with Dilip Kumar. She spoke about their love for monsoon. In the post, she also revealed how the late superstar proposed to her for marriage while they were walking at Juhu Beach.