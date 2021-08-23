Saira Banu's Birthday: Best Performances Of The Actor That Audiences Remember Till Date

Veteran actor Saira Banu was one of the highest-paid actresses of the Hindi film industry during the 60s and 70s. The actor over the years has given several memorable performances starting from her debut movie Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor. Saira Banu married late actor Dilip Sahab in 1966 and continued acting until 1988, after which she quit acting. On the occasion of Saira Banu's birthday here are some of her best performances that audiences remember till date.

1. Junglee

Junglee marked Saira Banu's debut in the film industry, Banu played the role of Rajkumari in the movie. The movie also featured Shammi Kapoor, Lalita Pawar, Shashikala, Anoop Kumar and Asit Sen. The movie was a commercial success at the time of its release and Banu earned a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress.

2.Jhuk Gaya Aasman

Jhuk Gaya Aasman is a romantic comedy film and stars Rajendra Kumar, Saira Banu, Rajendranath and Prem Chopra. The film is a remake of the 1941 American film Here Comes Mr. Jordan. The film was commercially unsuccessful on its initial release but has since garnered appreciation from both critics and the audience.

3. Padosan

Padosan is a musical comedy film that featured Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu in the lead roles. The movie is considered one of the best comedy films made in Hindi film history. Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore and Keshto Mukherjee played the supporting roles.

4. Victoria No. 203

Victoria No. 203 heist comedy film, Banu plays the role of Rekha, whose father is accused in a case and she must establish his innocence. The movie was a commercial success at the time of its release and has been remade by various filmmakers over the years. The movie also featured Navin Nischol, Ranjeet, Anwar Hussain and Helen.

5.Sagina

Sagina featured real-life couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in the lead roles. The movie was a remake of the 1970 Bengali movie Sagina Mahato directed by Tapan Sinha with the same lead pair in the cast. The movie also featured Aparna Sen and Om Prakash in the lead roles.

6. Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is a crime film directed by Prakash Mehra and featured Saira Banu in the lead role opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. The plot revolved around two conmen, Ajay and Vijay, who are also close friends. The movie was a super hit at the box office and Banu was praised for her performance.

