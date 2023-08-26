Saiyami Kher Recreates Gadar's Handpump Scene, Says "Ladkiyan Bhi Hindustan Ko...."

Saiyami Kher headlines the recently released Ghoomer. The actress plays the lead role of a paralympic cricketer in the sports drama. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and was released a week after Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. In a new social media post, Saiyami gave a special shoutout to the action flick, but with a Ghoomer twist.

Saiyami Kher channels her inner Tara Singh

The scene in Gadar where Sunny Deol uproots a handpump has attained a cult status over the years. 22 years after the film, in its sequel Gadar 2, the actor recreated the scene and gained massive praise for the same. To join the brigade of people talking about the scene is actress Saiyami Kher.

On August 24, the Ghoomer actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself as her character, Anani from the film. In the short clip, she can be seen uprooting a handpump using one hand and then spinning it in the Ghoomer style. The spin is Saiyami's character's signature move in the film in which she plays a bowler in the Indian cricket team. The video concludes with the actress saying, “Ladkiyan bhi Hindustan ko jita sakti hai. (Girls can also make India win).” Saiyami got a subtle nod of approval from Sunny Deol, who reposted the video on his social media account.

Gadar 2 success impacts Ghoomer box office

Ghoomer released a week after Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 as well as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The sports drama failed to draw audiences to the theatres, owing to the previous release. While Gadar 2 has breached the ₹400 crore mark at the box office, Ghoomer’s collection remains limited to ₹4.97 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.