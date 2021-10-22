Saiyami Kher To Star Opposite Abhishek Bachchan In R Balki’s Upcoming Cricket-based Film

Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki are collaborating for the first time for a sports drama. In a cricket-based movie, Bachchan will essay the role of a left-handed cricketer. According to Pinkvilla, Saiyami Kher has been roped in to play the female lead of the forthcoming R Balki's movie.

The report suggests a source who is close to the development revealing that the Wild Dog actor Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a cricketer, just like Abhishek Bachchan. The filmmakers were looking for someone who 'understands cricket' and after multiple rounds of auditions, they have reportedly finalized Kher. The source also revealed that Kher is an 'avid sports lover and a master in cricket'.

Saiyami Kher to play a left-handed cricketer in the upcoming film

Saiyami Kher, who made her acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2016 release, Mirzya, recently won acclaim for her work in Choked. As per the entertainment website's report, both Bachchan and Kher will be seen as left-handed cricketers. The upcoming sports drama is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of cricket. Before working with the junior Bachchan, Balki has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in several projects like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Shamitabh. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors, i.e. begin production, next year.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the post-production of his forthcoming psychological thriller drama titled Chup. The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The film revolves around a protagonist who happens to be a Guru Dutt fan. Apart from this, the Bol Bachchan actor is currently filming for the Amazon Prime Series' Breathe: Into The shadows.

It was only recently that Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and announced the sequel of the hit series. The 2018 crime thriller series also featured Amit Sadh and Nitha Menen in the first season. In the second season, Bachchan and Sadh will reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively. The actor also has Bob Biswas and Dinesh Vijan's highly-anticipated film, Dasvi, in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@saiyami/PTI