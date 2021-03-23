Sajid Khan Talks About Late Brother Wajid's Legacy, Says 'He Will Always Be With Me'

Sajid-Wajid was one of the popular Indian music composer duos known for composing music in films like Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya, Mujhse Shaadi Karigi, Partner, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 2, Heropanti, Main Tera Hero, Chashme Baddoor, Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and more. After Wajid Khan's death, his brother Sajid Khan has decided to continue is work as a music composer with the name "Sajid-Wajid". Sajid recently spoke about taking forward his late brother Wajid's legacy in an interview.

Sajid Khan talks about the legacy of his late brother Wajid

Speaking in an interview with India West about Wajid Khan's legacy, Sajid said that “I have changed my surname,” he added saying Wajid will always be with him and that he has a lot of responsibilities to take his family as well as Wajid's legacy forward. "Sajid-Wajid" would next be composing music for Prabhu Deva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sajid added that this film would be the first time that he has written, composed as well as sung a song.

Sajid Khan in Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV debuted the world's first-ever music league championship in a unique format concept. This special music league features six teams representing various regions of India competing in a musical championship. Top playback singers, one reality show star, and one new voice lead each of these six teams, which are backed by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities. The IPML judges from these six zonal teams are Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, and Shilpa Rao. The six zonal teams will be headed by one singer each. They are - UP Dabanggs, Gujarat Rockers, Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Delhi Dhurrandars.

Composer Sajid Khan lost his music partner and younger brother Wajid Khan on June 1, 2020. Wajid passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 43. The Indian Pro Music League is the first project that he is seen on after Wajid Khan's death. Indian Pro Music League has Sajid-Wajid as a co-captain of the musical team called Delhi Dhurandhars with singer Neha Bhasin. Talking about the new show, Sajid Khan mentioned that it will have a lot of newcomers with big talents.

