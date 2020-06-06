Sajid Khan Thanks Doctors, Sonu Sood Helps Over 170 Migrants & More News Of The Day

Today, on June 06, 2020, actor Huma Qureshi started her own quarantine series that was well-received by fans. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood chartered another flight to help migrant workers return to their homes. Here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Music Composer Sajid Khan Thanks Hospital Staff For Taking Care Of Brother

Music Composer Sajid Khan recently took to social media to thank the hospital staff who took care of his late brother, Wajid Khan, when he was in the hospital. In his message, Sajid Khan personally thanked Dr Prince Surana for taking care of his brother like he was family. The music composer further thanked the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid. He mentioned that they took care of Wajid beyond their call of duty and left no stone unturned for his treatment.

Huma Qureshi Starts Her Own Quarantine Series, Sonakshi Sinha Is All Praises

Huma Qureshi recently started her own Quarantine Series, called Corona Coaster. In this new web series, the actor will talk about her ups and downs during the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that she was not an expert, just someone who wanted to share her experience with her fans. Sonakshi Sinha praised Huma Qureshi's new series and shared in on her Twitter page.

This is SO awesome Humzy!!! Guys check it out!!! https://t.co/ObfRendujI https://t.co/SSz9JzmbWH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Sonu Sood Funds Another Chartered Flight To Help Over 170 Migrant Workers

Sonu Sood is once again doing his best to help migrants return to their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the actor chartered an AirAsia India flight that transported over 170 migrants to their homeland in Dehradun in Uttrakhand. This is not the first time that Sonu Sood has chartered a flight for migrants workers amid the pandemic. Just a few days ago, the actor chartered another flight that transported 67 migrants who were trapped in Kerala during the lockdown.

It Was Liberating To Work On A Film Like 'Choked', Says Saiyami Kher

Actor Saiyami Kher recently opened up about her role in Choked in an interview with a news agency. The actor stated that people always imagined her in glamorous roles. Which is why when Anurag Kashyap offered her the role of a simple middle-class role in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, she knew that she had landed a good role. She also called her role in the film "liberating".

Film Association Unhappy Over 'impractical' Guidelines On Shooting, Write To Thackeray

The Maharashtra government recently released a set of rules and guidelines for filmmakers who wanted to begin filming after the end of the lockdown. However, members of the film associations were unhappy with the guidelines and wrote a letter to CM Thackeray, calling the rules impractical. The association claimed that the barring of actors and technicians over the age of 65 was completely ‘impractical'. Moreover, they also disagreed with the rule that demanded a doctor be present on every set.

