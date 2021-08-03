Sajid Nadiadwala Ropes In Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan For Film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon share the screen space for the upcoming comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the cult classic 2006 film Bhool Bhulaiya. As per reports, the duo has been roped in for another movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwan.

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan to team up for Sajid Nadiadwala's next project

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Kiara and Kartik have been roped in to star as the leads for an epic love story, helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. Reportedly, Kartik’s character is called Satya while Kiara’s name in the film is Katha and the film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha. The movie is set to go on floors in December 2021.

Kiara Advani's upcoming biographical war film

The Kabir Singh actor will next be seen in Shershaah, a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in the Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie will feature Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani playing the role of his lover Dimple Cheema. The movie is set to release on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Captain India'

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the movie Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta. As he shared the fort poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳 With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India." The upcoming film's director Hansal Mehta in a statement given to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands.

Aaryan also spoke to PTI about his latest venture and expressed his excitement to work with director Hansal Mehta, he said "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measures and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him."

