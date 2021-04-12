Sakshi Malik Shares Her 14-day Fitness Program; Says, 'Started Feeling Like My Best Self'

Indian model and actor Sakshi Malik recently took to her Instagram handle to share a 14-day workout program with her 6.1 million Instagram followers. Sakshi also shared a story that made her take the program. She shared before and after pictures of herself for showing the results of the workout. Read further to know more about her 14 days fitness regime.

About Sakshi Malik's fitness program

Along with the before and after photo, Sakshi also shared what to do in the 14-day challenge. She added photos and videos and created a listicle calendar. In the caption, Sakshi narrated her story of motivation and dedication towards fitness. She wrote she became COVID-19 positive when she was at the peak of her fitness. Due to the disease, her workout routine and diet got disrupted as recovery was her priority. She had no stamina and was disheartened to see the changes in her body.

She further wrote how she got back to her workout routine after recovering from the disease. She took a 14 days challenge and started eating healthy. Within 14 days of rigorous workout, she could see the results in her body. She wrote, "In only two weeks I could see a significant change in my body. Most importantly, I started feeling like my best self again." She asked her followers to try the program she had shared to see guaranteed results.

Fans have been reacting to Sakshi Malik's latest Instagram post with several emojis and compliments. While some are writing "beautiful", others are showering "heart" and "fire" emoticons on Sakshi Malik's photo. Some also assured that they would take the challenge to see the results.

Sakshi Malik motivates her followers

Sakshi recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a note with her followers through stories. In the note, Sakshi asked her followers to work out at their own pace. She also wrote that everybody is different and asked her followers to take breaks if they feel tired. She also advised taking rest for the days one feels tired and come back stronger the next day.

