Salman Khan Declined 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha' To Star Alongside Aayush Sharma?

Salman Khan has been busy reading scripts and finalising his upcoming films during the lockdown. If latest reports are to be believed, the actor has finalised his next movie, which is Guns of North and not the rumoured Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. According to media reports, Salman Khan was approached to play the lead character of Rakesh Sharma but has reportedly declined this project to star in Guns of North, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a key role.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur met in February to discuss the project. Salman heard the narration, and both the concept and the script impressed the actor. This was before the lockdown when Coronavirus was not rapidly spreading in India. It was further reported that for nearly 6 months, Salman had his dates open to sign his next. In addition, the Saare Jahaan Se Achcha team was also fully prepared and ready to go straight to the floors.

The report further explained the Salman Khan's reason for declining Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and said that there was a time when Guns Of North was being put together by Salman Khan's production house. He was interested in the script for the role of the Sikh cop. It's a famous character and Salman was also interested in the way the plot was written.

Also, Guns Of North was to go at the same time on the floors and he had to choose between this film and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha. He chose Guns Of North because it's an action-packed role that fans would also love. Also, Salman is aware he might not be able to do such roles a few years later. So he decided to act in brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma's next.

About Saare Jahaan Se Accha

Saare Jahan Se Accha is based on the life of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut to fly into space. It is a biopic helmed by Mahesh Mathai with Siddharth Roy Kapur as the producer, and Pubali Chaudhari as the writer. The cast for the film is yet to be finalised by the makers of the film.

