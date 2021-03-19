'Salaam Namaste' Shooting Locations: Know All About Saif Ali Khan And Preity Zinta Starrer

Salaam Namaste was the third highest-grossing film of the year India, back when it released in 2005. The movie also garnered major acclaim for its lead actors Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, and the latter went to be nominated for the Best Actress Award at the Filmfare, IIFA and Screen Awards. Read along to find out where this movie was shot at and more about it.

Salaam Namaste shooting locations

Salaam Namaste was shot in Melbourne and regional Victoria in Australia and was also the first Indian movie to be entirely shot in the country. It also has sequences shot at the magnificent Great Ocean Road as well as the Rye Beach on the Mornington Peninsula. It also featured the Federation Square and the grand General Post Office building.

More about Salaam Namaste

Salaam Namaste was a story of a young couple Nick and Ambar, played by Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, respectively, who meet at a wedding ceremony for the first time, become friends and then take the decision to share a house. In the one year of their life, that the plot focuses on, the two fall in love after living with each other, have their fair share of arguments and as the movie goes ahead, discover that Ambar is pregnant with their kids. As the two are not ready for having kids, they decide to end the pregnancy, but Ambar can’t go through it and they decide to part ways.

Following this, they continue to live in the same house and have a series of hilarious arguments and during one of these, the baby kicks and Nick realises that he is still in love with her. The two go through certain blood tests in order to find out if there will be any possible complications in the pregnancy, only to realise that Ambar is going to have twins and Nick decides to get back with Ambar. The storyline then sees a series of twists, turns and misunderstandings, but the two finally end up getting back together at the end of the movie.

The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand, for a story that he co-wrote with Abbas Tyrewala. It also starred Arshad Warsi, Tania Zaetta, Jugal Hansraj and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie went on to become India's biggest hit in the overseas market in 2005, and its script got an invitation to get included in the Margaret Herrick Library, which is operated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.