'Salaar' Makers Set Up Two Oxygen Plants, 20 Oxygen Bed Facility In Mandya Amid COVID-19

As the country is grappling with the ongoing deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), several Bollywood stars are doing their bit to help the people in these uncertain times. Recently, makers of the much-awaited film Salaar starring pan India star Prabhas set up two oxygen plants and a 20 oxygen bed facility in Mandya, Karnataka at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Salaar makers set up oxygen plants to help people amid crisis

Apart from this, Hombale Films has also made a contribution of Rs 35 lakh towards members of the Telugu Film Chamber. Currently, due to the unprecedented lockdown, Salaar has completed only 10 days of shoot so far. Hombale films are currently bankrolling two mega projects – KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar with Yash and Prabhas, respectively. The film went on floors a few months back. Shruti Haasan had shared updates from the shooting schedule while sharing her happiness of being a part of the film. When the film was announced, the makers shared the first look of Prabhas from Salaar. Hombale Films tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN... CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga."

According to the reports of Tollywood net, after completing his commitments, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli will start shooting for their next film together. This will be their fourth film together after the 2005 film Chatrapathi, 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning, and 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. No other details about their new venture have been revealed yet.

On the work front, Prabhas is all set to feature in his upcoming film Radhe Shyam which is all set to release on July 20, 2021. The film stars him in the titular role alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in films like Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, Adipurush is based on Ramayan and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

IMAGE: ACTORPRABHAS/Instagram

