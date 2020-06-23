Salman Khan's Father Salim Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations; Read Here

In a long Facebook post last week, Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap had blamed Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his film career. Abhinav Kashyap had said in his post that the reason he had opted out of Dabangg 2 was that Arbaaz Khan attempted to take control of his career by bullying him in collusion with his brother Sohail Khan.

Abhinav Kashyap also accused the Khans of running a smear campaign against his 2013 film Besharam. In another post, the director also said that Salman's Being Human Foundation was his father Salim Khan's biggest idea and that it was just a 'show off'.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Salim Khan responded to Abhinav Kashyap’s serious accusations. During the interview, he said that he does not need to provide any character certificate to anyone. He also went on to say that he has been part of the film industry for over six decades and has written 40 films, most of which are super hits.

Salim further added that Abhinav Kashyap was allowed to make allegations against him and the foundation because it is a democratic country. He added that there will be police investigating the matter and the facts will be out. The veteran actor and screenwriter also said that he does not want to stoop to his level.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan recently revealed to another news portal that they had no communication with Abhinav ever since they began working on Dabangg 2. He also added that they have parted ways professionally. Arbaaz also revealed that they have initiated legal action against Kashyap and also complained to the film association. He said that they did what they felt was the best way to tackle the problem.

Until now, Salman Khan has made no statement on the issue. The brother of Abhinav Kashyap and the film director, Anurag Kashyap, also said he would stay away from the matter.

