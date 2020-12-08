Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Reveals Trauma From Obscene Threats; Culprit Tracked

Actor-singer Zara Khan, daughter of veteran actor Salma Agha, registered a complaint after receiving obscene threat messages since October. The complaint was registered at the Oshiwara Police Station, after which the police immediately took action and nabbed a woman from Hyderabad, while everyone, including Zara Khan, believed that she was a Mumbai man. The actor recently revealed that she was so traumatised by the threat messages that she went on to lock herself up in her house and stopped going to work.

According to Mid-day, the actor revealed that since October she has been receiving obscene and abusive messages on her Instagram handle from four different accounts. She added that she did not reply to any of them, but later started receiving death threats from the Instagram users. Zara Khan revealed to the portal that she was scared and she locked herself at home. She also stopped working and avoided social media for the entire time.

Zara said that her relatives also started receiving such messages on their respective social media accounts and soon after a month, she registered a complaint with the police. She added that Instagram should impose some restrictions on the protection of women in their application. The Police revealed that they have sent a notice to the accused to appear in court and will then go on to record her statement. The girl behind all of this allegedly told them that she sent the messages due to some personal reasons.

Also read | 'EastEnder's Cast Has Threatened Mutiny After The Producer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also read | Mink Brar Says 'Hello' To Instagram And Seeks 'a Lot Of Love And Support' From Fans; Watch

More about the complaint

According to reports, Oshiwara police have registered the case in compliance with Section 354(a) (making sexually coloured remarks), Section 354(b) (Assault or use of criminal force against women with intent to disrobe), Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act 67(a) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act, etc. However, when the police found out that the accused is a woman, the police went on to remove sections 354 (a) and 354 (b). The accused has been asked to appear in court on December 12, 2020. The cops are, however, still investigating the motive behind all these threat messages.

Also read | Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Gets Horrific Threats On Instagram; Police Finds Accused

Also read | Where To Watch Love And Monsters? Learn All About The Dylan O'Brien Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.