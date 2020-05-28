Salman Khan Always Wears A Turquoise Bracelet And Keeps A Mulmul Cloth; Read More Facts

Salman Khan is arguably one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is popular worldwide for his unique choice of films and his charismatic persona. Salman Khan has always been people's heartthrob and his fans never skip a film that stars him. The actor has now established a firm footing in Bollywood and has worked in dozens of films now.

In 2020, the actor is going to star in the film Radhe with Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Salman Khan's movies are hugely popular all over the country. And ever year, the actor comes up with a unique character that keeps the audience hooked. Did you know that Salman always wears a blue turquoise bracelet? Read some interesting facts about the actor below

Salman Khan was an excellent swimmer during his school days. The actor could have possibly become a pro swimmer if he had chosen to. Not only was he a swimming champion at school, but he was also appointed to represent India.

Salman Khan keeps a mulmul cloth on his person.

Salman Khan among the Bollywood stars who regularly donates his blood and also visits children at hospitals, providing all the help that he can.

As a health freak himself, he loves to motivate and push people to who aren’t as health-conscious as him.

Like any other celeb, Salman Khan owns various luxury cars.

Salman Khan is among the best-looking men in the world. He was voted the 7th best-looking man in the world by People Magazine.

Salman Khan has never read movie reviews.

Salman never skips a workout.

Salman was not the first choice for his breakout role in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Salman and Mohnish Behl auditioned for Maine Pyar Kiya together. They ended up playing hero and villain.

One of Salm Khan’s favourite actors includes Sylvester Stallone and his favourite actress is Hema Malini.

He has a mannequin of himself in Madame Tussaud's Museum in England

Salman was offered the lead in Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar but refused to play an anti-hero. The role later went to Shah Rukh Khan and the film was a big hit.

Salman always wears a turquoise stone bracelet on and off the screen.

Salman Khan loves taking trips to London.

