Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Have An Expensive Taste In Watches

Indian celebs have an affinity for everything luxurious — from luxurious cars and home to clothes and timepieces. They always like to be in style and they do it flawlessly. While other extravagant things are high in value, the watches these celebs wear are the definition of ultimate luxury. From Rolex to Omega, here is a list of a few expensive watches worn by Indian celebs who are best in their fields.

Salman Khan

It is reported that Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan is also a big fan of wearing luxurious watches. It is said that Salman is a proud owner of Rolex Submariner, 18K Gold Rolex Yachtmaster II, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Rose Gold and a Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold 40mm Steel White Factory Diamond Dial. The value of these 4 watches is estimated to be more than ₹60 lakhs combined.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The former Indian Cricket team skipper or 'Captian cool', like his fans call him, is also a big fan of luxury watches. He owns a Space Black Milanese Loop Apple watch. Apart from this, he also has several other Apple watches which he loves to wear. The most expensive Apple watch in his closet costs around ₹74,000. MSD is a true fanboy of Apple and has been seen sporting the watch on several occasions.

Ranveer Singh

The young actor recently became the owner of a Franck Muller Vanguard Automatic watch that costs approximately ₹6 lakhs. Simmba director and his friend Rohit Shetty gifted this watch to Ranveer on his birthday. Ranveer was seen flaunting the watch on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is the master blaster of the cricket world. Be it his cars, clothes or watches, master blaster never settles for second best and gets the best things in the world. He owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph which is estimated to cost a whooping ₹1 crore including taxes and duties.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek god of Bollywood and he is one of the most-loved actors. Hrithik is the brand ambassador of Rado and owns several watches from the brand. But the most exceptional one of these watches is the Rado hyperchrome automatic chronograph, which costs around ₹2,58,300. Apart from Rado, he also owns watches from Cartier, Rolex and Jaeger Lecoultre.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, the young actor, has a wide fan following. He is a proud owner of several things but the jewel on his crown is his Tag Heuer Grand Prix edition watch. It is reported that only 2500 watches were made and Ranbir is a proud owner of one. It was reported that the watch costa approximately ₹ 4 lakhs.



