Salman Khan Asks Fans To Go 'swag Se Solo' Encouraging Them To Maintain Social Distancing

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, most celebrities have been quarantining at their homes. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also been doing the same. He had gone to his lavish Panvel farmhouse before the lockdown was announced. The actor recently shared a new video on his social media which had a special message in it. Read on:

Salman Khan’s new swag video

Salman Khan recently took to social media to share a new video with his fans. The video is a promotional number for the soft-drink brand that he has been promoting for a few years. The video explains how one can maintain social distancing in “swag”.

The number is titled Swag Se Solo which is a take on the brand’s official tagline. Salman Khan is seen dancing to the tunes of the video and explaining fans how to keep a distance from each other. The actor starts the video by asking fans to give a twist to the usual handshake and keep some distance within each other.

Salman Khan then adds that one should now move on to newer methods of greeting each other like a Namaste or Salaam instead. He then asks fans to go “swag se solo” from now on. Salman Khan also captioned the video as, “Aaj kal Salaam Namaste karne mein hi swag hai”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video here:

Salman Khan and his family recently distributed food supplies to the farmers in and around Panvel who were finding it difficult to survive during this time. The actor even shared a video of him loading all the things on to a cart. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, and his family members who are with him at his farmhouse were seen helping him load the things.

The actor has reportedly also donated numerous sanitizers, soaps, and other essentials to the helpless. Salman Khan has been doing so to make sure that everyone around the vicinity follows the ground rules of sanitation. He even took to social media to convey his thanks to the ones that helped him to do this.

Salman Khan even released two new songs during the lockdown period. The actor’s most awaited film of the year, Radhe was initially scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. However, the film has now been postponed due to the lockdown. The makers are yet to announce a new date for release.

