Here's Some Of The Best Romantic Songs Picturised On Salman Khan

Megastar Saman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today i.e December 27, 2019. The actor has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters throughout his career which spans across decades. Salman Khan has managed to win many hearts as his fanbase lovingly calls him Bhai (Brother). Throughout his career, the actor has featured in over 100 love songs which have impressed fans a lot. Here are some of the best love songs picturised on Salman Khan.

Naina Lade

Naina Lade is one of the many soulful tracks from the Dabangg 3 album. This song is picturised on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. The song is also reportedly regarded as the best song from the soundtrack of Dabangg by many fans.

Dil Diyan Gallan

From the soundtrack of Tiger Zinda Hai, this song can easily be argued upon to be the best song picturised on the hit pair of Salman and Katrina Kaif. This song features the melodious vocals of Atif Aslam and is composed by the musical duo of Vishal and Shekhar. The music video for Dil Diyan Gallan has over 580 million views.

Jalte Diye

Jalte Diye featured in the soundtrack of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and is penned by lyricist Irshad Kamil. The music video currently has over 100 million views.

Jag Ghumeya

Jag Ghumeya featured in the soundtrack of Sultan and create a lot of buzz when it initially came out. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and has been sung by the Rahat Fateh Ali. The music video of Jag Ghumeya has over 150 million views.

