Salman Khan Releases Clarification After Fake Emails Circulate About SKF Casting; Read

Salman Khan on Wednesday evening took to his Twitter handle to issue a clarification after fake emails circulate for casting under his production house SKF's name. Salman within seconds deleted the statement from his handle that had his signatures in the end. He had captioned it by saying, "Mat karo rumours pe trust.... #staysafe @SKFilmsOfficial" [sic]

Contrary to the rumours, Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse along with Jacqueline Fernandez. The reports earlier in the day said that he has returned to his residence in Bandra, Mumbai but they now stand untrue.

The Statement

This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner.

Amidst the lockdown, Salman Khan is working on his music and recently fans got two Salman Khan songs. He was previously seen in the music video of Pyaar Karona, which is penned by himself and composed by Sajid Wajid. Khan will be next seen in a music video with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. This song is titled Tere Bina and is sung by the two actors.

