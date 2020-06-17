Salman Khan Sends Condolences To Families Of The Martyred Soldiers At Galwan Valley

Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The actor expressed grief and said, 'the sacrifice won't go to waste'.

The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in over five decades and escalated the volatile border standoff in the region. It is reported that 20 Indian Army personnel have been martyred in the aggressive face-off among the two troops with reports of 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2020

Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2020

Entire nation is with the soldiers 🇮🇳 Prayers for the martyred. 🙏🏼 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 16, 2020

As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 16, 2020

Lets hope n pray that unrest at the borders does not continue. May God give strength to the martyred soldiers' families.

We are already swamped with such turbulent times....let there be and end to this.#chinaindiaborder #LadakhBorder — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) June 17, 2020

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

The confrontation took place when the de-escalation process was underway along the LAC. As per a report on ANI, the Chinese Army also suffered 43 casualties. The face-off was reportedly provoked by an attack on an Indian Colonel with iron rods, leading to a physical hand-to-hand between the armies involving clubs and rocks for many hours.

The incident prompted a meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also briefed about the situation.

