Salman Khan Donates Essentials To Theatre Artists Of Mumbai Who Have Been In Distress

Salman Khan has been conducting a wide range of donation drives in order to help people in need amidst the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. In the most recent development, the actor decided to help theatre artists and technicians who have been out of business for a while now. He has reportedly been coordinating with Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal.

Salman Khan’s attempt at helping theatre artists

Salman Khan has been trying to do his part in helping the people distressed while he is settled at his farmhouse in Panvel. According to a report by a leading daily, he is now helping theatre artists and technicians who have been badly hit by the lockdown. On Sunday, the actor started a food donation drive by collaborating with Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal through his initiative Being Haangryy. He sent out two food trucks to Damodar Natyagruha in Parel and Shri Shivaji Mandir Natyagruha, which is in Dadar. The report also said the team working on it is planning to make the donation drive a regular event in different parts of Mumbai. They are also working with Shiv Sena cooperator Amey Ghole.

Amey Ghole, one of the team members, also spoke to the leading daily about how they are going about the entire donation drive. They revealed that the initiative started when they heard about the plight of artists and technicians who are a part of Shri Shivaji Mandir Natragruha in Dadar. Amey Ghole said that he reached out to superstar Salman Khan who immediately agreed to help them in whatever way possible. He also spoke about the ration kits that are being supplied to the artists and said it contains five kilos of rice and flour, vegetables, cooking oil, salt, spices, and tea powder. Amey Ghole also informed that the team has managed to reach 186 workers on the first day of distribution and are hoping to extend their help to other theatre artists as well. He also reassured that proper safety measures were taken while distributing the kits. Previously, actor Ali Fazal also carried out a similar campaign for the community.

