Salman Khan Songs From Dhinka Chika To Dabangg Where He Flaunts His 'Jalwa'

The most anticipated and much-awaited film of the year Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep recently hit the theatres. The audience and fans went crazy when Chulbul Pandey made his entry in the Prabhu Deva directorial. The teasers, trailer and songs of the film created a lot of buzz before the release. One of the songs titled Munna Badnaam Hua grabbed many eyeballs. The catchy lyrics and easy hook steps of the song are moving towards to enter the list of iconic dance moves of Salman. Take a look at these steps, which the Sultan of Bollywood pulled it off like no one else.

Oh Oh Jane Jaana

The 53-year-old actor has flaunted his six-pack abs in many of his songs during the 90s'. His 1998 release Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya opposite Kajol, delivered the party theme of the year Oh Oh Jane Jaana. The song sees a shirtless Khan moving his leg in denims.

READ | Dabangg 3: Here's How Much The Salman Khan Starrer Made In Its Opening Weekend

Hud Hud Dabangg

The theme song of the Dabangg franchise has always introduced a new hook-step. In the first installment, Pandey Ji presented the iconic step with a belt, whereas, in the other two songs, he reloaded and refreshed his hook step. However, in all the three theme songs, the Dabangg actor kept the hook step the same with some additional catchy steps flaunting his moustache.

READ | Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover's Reunion Breaks The Internet, Courtesy Salman Khan

Jalwa

Wanted is considered as one of the films that moulded Salman's filmy career. The film was an instant hit and many tracks from the music album of the film topped the chartbusters. Jalwa being one of them featured celebs like Govinda and Anil Kapoor. Apart from them, director Prabhu Deva also matched the steps with lead character Radhe.

READ | Salman Khan Adds New Weapon To Chulbul Pandey's Arsenal As He Gets A Special Gift From WWE

Dhinka Chika

It seems easy to groove on any song of the Bharat actor as it doesn't have any extra prop or complicated steps. The song Dhinka Chika, vocalised by Mika Singh and Amrita Kak is still one of the popular songs in the party playlist. The hook step is engaging and easy to perform.

READ | 5 Best Videos Of The Week: From Dancing Like Govinda To Mouthing Salman Khan Dialogues

Jenne Ke Hai Chaar Din

It is almost impossible to not add the Veer actor's song that popularised the towel dance. The song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. The film showcases the beautiful beaches of Goa.

(Image Source - T-Series YouTube Channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.