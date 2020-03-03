Salman Khan's Films On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Highly Rated; See List

Salman Khan is popular for his roles in action flicks. He has shown his exceptional acting skills in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg and many more. While his movies are usually known for being commercial entertainers, critics have praised his performances in various movies. Here are some of Salman Khan's films that are highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dabangg Franchise

The Dabangg franchise earned 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise features Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and revolves around the story of a police officer who faces challenges, depicting how he invites trouble into his life and how he encounters an enemy from his past.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger is the very first collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. The film scored 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. It depicts the journey of an Indian spy who falls for a Pakistani ISI agent during his mission.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai gained an impressive 73 % score on rotten Tomatoes. The movie features the story of a spy named Tiger, who works for RAW and becomes a part of a force along with Zoya with the aim to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage. The flick features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The actor flexed his muscles even higher with this flick and he became one of the most searched celebrities of 2015. The flick managed to bag a whopping 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Salman Khan, in lead roles. Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around a man who goes out of his way to send a girl, who is speech-impaired, back to her home located in Pakistan.

Sultan

Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in lead roles. The movie has an impressive 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Produced under the banner name Yash Raj Films, the plot revolves around the story of a wrestler who gives up his passion only to prepare for his come back after a couple of years. The movie is about Sultan's struggle to regain his lost glory.

