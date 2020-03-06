Salman Khan's Greatest Performances As A Police Officer; Check Them Out

Salman Khan sealed the last decade by appearing in the third instalment of the Dabangg series as Chulbul Pandey. The actor has now appeared in several films as a cop. Some have been cop comedies while others have an intriguing storyline. His recent film Dabangg 3 with Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, was a big hit at the Box Office.

He has now appeared several times in cop roles like in the Dabangg movies, Wanted and more. The actor is also gearing up for his upcoming movie Radhe, which is being helmed by Prabhudeva. The movie will be released sometime around May. Let’s take a look at the movies where Salman Khan has played a cop.

Dabangg series

The story of the Dabangg series revolves around a corrupt and fearless cop named Chulbul Pandey, and his adventures. Salman Khan has now portrayed this character three times. In Dabangg 3, which released in 2019, Salman played the character with a great dynamic. The movie also told the character’s past.

Overall, the movie was a big hit at the box office as well. Salman’s portrayal of his role in Dabangg has become popular over the past years since the first Dabangg released. Since the first movie, he has been portraying the character very well and has been receiving praise from critics.

Wanted

Wanted is a 2009 action film directed by Prabhudeva. In the film, Salman Khan played the role of an undercover cop who disguises himself as a gangster. Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Mahesh Manjrekar playing the pivotal roles as well. The movie was a huge hit and is still considered to be among the most popular films of the actor.

Garv: Pride And Honour

This movie was released in 2004 and told the story of three cops and how they try to attain justice. Salman Khan plays a cop who falls under a murder case investigation while trying to bring justice. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Amrish Puri in lead roles.

