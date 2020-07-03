Salman Khan Has A Hilarious Anecdote Of His Experience Of Handling Kids; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the popular Hindi stand-up comedy shows. The show often features Bollywood stars who greatly contributed to the show’s popularity. A celebrated actor who has often made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show is Salman Khan. Here’s a throwback to the time when Salman Khan narrated his experience of handling kids. When Kapil and Salman were having a conversation, Sharma asked Salman how he handled his nieces and nephews to which Salman Khan had a hilarious response. You can check out Salman Khan’s response here:

Salman also mentioned that he was not just an uncle to his siblings’ children but his cousins had children too. Further, he also said that some of his cousins were grandparents which nearly made him a grandfather. The two also had a funny conversation about Salman’s family's size. Salman said that he had a huge extended family and said that some of his family members had royal roots.

The Kapil Sharma Show:

The Kapil Sharma Show revolves around a group of members in a co-operative society who often engage in comical banters. The show features comedians like Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rochelle Rao, who play the role of residents in the co-operative society. As of date, about 250 episodes have been aired on television.

Salman Khan’s Instagram:

Salman Khan has a huge social media following. The actor has about 33.4 million followers on Instagram. Further, the actor often posts pictures and videos on Instagram. Salman Khan’s videos are often viral on Instagram. Recently the veteran actor shared a video of his new song Bhai-Bhai on Instagram. The song was greatly appreciated by fans and is now available on various music streaming platforms as well. You can check out the Bhai-Bhai video here:

On the work front:

Salman Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. This film starred Salman in a supporting role. The lead actors of the film included Rekha, Farooq Sheikh and Bindu. Some of the actor’s commercial successes include the Dabangg Franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan. Further, Khan has received two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting. The actor is also the host and face of the reality game show Bigg Boss. As of date, Salman Khan supports humanitarian causes through his charitable organization, Being Human.

