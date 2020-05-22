Salman Khan Made His Singing Debut With The Film 'Hello Brother'; Learn More Trivia

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. One of the well-known movie of the actor 'Hello Brother' starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. Hello Brother released in the year 1999 and was directed by Sohail Khan. This Indian action-comedy drama was inspired by the Malayalam film Aayushkalam. Salman Khan who played the character of Hero in the film works for a courier company owned by Khanna (Shakti Kapoor). He is in love with his best friend, Rani (Rani Mukerji) and the story of the film revolves around an inspector named Vishal (Arbaaz Khan) who is investigating the courier company as a drug ring, and also falls in love with Rani. Meanwhile, Vishal and Hero come together and team up in an unforeseen way, and defeat Khanna.

Here are some unknown facts about the film, ‘Hello Brother’-

Hello Brother, the film starring Salman Khan in the lead also had a theatrical release in Canada.

Before Rani Mukherjee, Karisma Kapoor was also offered the female lead role.

It was also decided that Sanjay Dutt will be playing Arbaaz Khan's role but opted out.

Interestingly, Salman Khan made his singing debut in Bollywood with the famous song, Chandi Ke Daal.

The movie is a Bollywood remake of Heart Condition starring Denzel Washington and Bob Hoskins.

It was called a family album by Salim Khan, more than a film.

Despite the same title, the film is not a remake of Nagarjuna's film "Hello Brother".

In the film, Hello Brother, the crude jokes were hated by Salim Khan.

This film featured some of the most iconic songs like, "Hata Sawan Ki Ghata", "Teri Chunariya", and "Chandi Ki Daal Par". Sajid-Wajid and Himesh Reshammiya were credited for the music of the film.

Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' that also features Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is directed by Prabhudheva. The film is bankrolled by the production companies: Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions. He also has another film in his kitty called 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

