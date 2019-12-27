Salman Khan Is Getting Married In 2020? Find Out What A Leading Astrologer Thinks

Salman Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today, December 27, 2019. On the occasion of his birthday, leading astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar made a prediction that Salman has a high possibility of getting married in the year 2020. Read on to know more details about this story.

Salman Khan will be getting married in 2020?

Salman is currently busy shooting for his films, but even though his busy schedule demands his attention, the actor took some time off from work and chose to celebrate his 54th birthday. On the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday, renowned astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar made a prediction about Salman’s upcoming year. During his prediction, Acharya Vinod Kumar revealed that Salman Khan has a high chance of getting married in the year 2020.

Acharya Vinod Kumar started his prediction by first wishing Salman Khan on his birthday. He then went on to state that the year 2020 will be a milestone and a memorable year for Bhaijaan. Acharya Vinod Kumar then revealed that Salman Khan will be entering a phase in his life that will bring him immense satisfaction on all fronts.

Acharya Kumar’s prediction about Salman Khan continued by stating that he soon would have one of the most important developments in his life. Acharya Kumar stated that according to Salman’s chart, there is a possibility of marriage from the period of May 2020 to September 2021. He further added this period is the most suitable time for Salman for finding his life partner. The prediction by Acharya also revealed that this possibility of marriage will bring immense joy to Salman’s family and especially to his parents.

The prediction of Acharya Vinod Kumar continued for Salman Khan by telling him to pay attention to his mother’s health and spiritual well-being. Thee prediction also advised Salman to spend more time with her and not neglect her minor health issues. Check out the entire prediction here.

