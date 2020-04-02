Salman Khan's Most Critically Acclaimed Performances You Must Check Out

Salman Khan's performances in Bollywood films have not only stolen the hearts of many fans but also have been critically acclaimed. Salman Khan's movies that are widely popular include Hum Sath Sath Hain, Bharat, Sultan, Kick, Wanted, Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Juke Sanam, etc. Listed below are some of Salman Khan's most critically acclaimed performances.

Salman Khan's most critically acclaimed performances

1) Tere Naam

This is one of the best films of Salman Khan. The 2003 film is directed by Satish Kaushik. The film stars Bhumika Chawla and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Tere Naam's music and scenes of the film had widely impress critics and viewers. Salman Khan was also nominated for the Filmfare award for the best actor for this film.

2) Hum Dil De Juke Sanam

The 1999 film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hum Dil De Juke Sanam was one of the most popular Bollywood films of its time. Hum Dil De Juke Sanam stars Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. One can watch the film on YouTube. Khan was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Hum Dil De Juke Sanam.

3) No Entry

This is another popular film of Salman Khan. This film stars actors like Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Salman Khan, Esha Deol and others in prominent roles. The 2005 film was directed by Anees Bazmee. The music and scenes of the film have captivated many hearts.

4) Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This film received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Film. Salman Khan received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this movie. This 2015 film was directed by Kabir Khan.

