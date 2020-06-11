Salman Khan's 'Dil Ne Jisa Apna Kahaa' And Other Movie Collaborations With Atul Agnihotri

Salman Khan has churned out more than 100 movie credits to his name. Salman has garnered success with movies like Bodyguard, Ready, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabangg and many others. Throughout his career, he has also worked with some of the best directors and producers in the industry. Here is a list of movies in which Salman Khan collaborated with Atul Agnihotri.

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa is a romantic drama film starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bhumika Chawla, Delnaaz Paul, Riya Sen and Helen. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Return to Me (2000), starring David Duchovny and Minnie Driver. Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa is directed by Atul Agnihotri. The Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri collab had a poor opening at the box office collection.

Hello

Hello is an action thriller flick based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, One Night @ the Call Center. Helmed by Atul Agnihotri, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a cameo role. Hello also features Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora and Sharat Saxena in the lead roles. Released on October 10, 2008, Hello failed at the box office front.

Bodyguard

Atul Agnihotri has produced Salman Khan's popular action and romantic drama, Bodyguard. The film is a remake of Siddique's Mollywood film of the same name. This film is also directed by Siddique. Bodyguard features Salman Khan opposite Kareena Kapoor. It also stars Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Hazel Keech in supporting roles. The action blockbuster was a huge hit at the box office. The film became a major commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹2.34 billion.

Bharat

Bharat is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The periodic drama movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film is based on the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. It was a commercial success.

