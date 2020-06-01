Salman Khan Starrer 'Mulshi Pattern' Remake To Release In 5 Different Languages?

Salman Khan has been quarantining with his loved ones at his lavish Panvel farmhouse since the past few months. The actor’s film, Radhe was expected to release on Eid this year but had to be pushed ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. It was earlier announced that Salman Khan will be seen in the remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. Recently, in an interview, it was revealed that the film will be released in four different languages apart from Hindi.

Mulshi Pattern remake to release in 5 languages

Salman Khan starrer Mulshi Pattern remake will also have his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Mulshi Pattern director Pravin Tarde revealed that the film will also release in several other languages apart from Hindi. He added that the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannad and Oriya too.

Pravin Tarde also added that the shooting for the Salman Khan starrer Mulshi Pattern remake was scheduled to kick-off by April 25, 2020. However, he added, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting has been postponed. The director also added that both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma play important roles in the film.

Pravin Tarde is also the writer of the original Mulshi Pattern. Tarde also spoke about how the Mulshi Pattern was made keeping in mind the needs of the Marathi audience. However, the Hindi remake is being made against a Haryanvi backdrop. When quizzed about why he did not want to direct the remake, Pravin Tarde added that he was not very comfortable. He added that he has never tried a Haryanvi setting before and hence, did not want to direct the remake.

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will be essaying the role of a policeman in Mulshi Pattern remake. However, on the other hand, Aayush Sharma will portray a gangster who is being hunted down by the police. If media reports are to be believed, then the remake of Mulshi Pattern will be titled Dhak.

Reportedly, Salman Khan has loved the concept of urban-rural that was explored in Mulshi Pattern. The actor wants to emphasise on the same even more in the Hindi remake. Mulshi Pattern traced the story of cops and a gangster caught up in a cat-and-mouse chase.

