When Salman Khan Revealed The Tools That Were Considered For Hitting Nawazuddin In 'Kick'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows on Indian television. The show often features Bollywood celebrities who make an appearance in order to promote their film. This in turn contributes to the popularity of the Kapil Sharma Show. The Dabangg star, Salman Khan has often promoted his movies on Kapil’s show. Here’s a throwback to the time when Salman Khan revealed the tools that were considered for hitting Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kick. Read on to know the hillarious conversation that took place between Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma.

The episode also featured the Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Making a hilarious remark, Salman Khan said that the team of Kick suggested various weapons like needles, nail-cutters, toothpicks. Further, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the team also considered scissors as a weapon. While the audience had a hearty laugh at the conversation, Kapil Sharma praised the film and said that the audiences thoroughly enjoyed the film.

This episode also featured Kapil Sharma promoting his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. This film also had Bollywood actress Elli Avram. During the episode, Kapil Sharma also had friendly banter with Salman Khan wherein the two talked about romancing female actors on-screen. The Kick star felt that Kapil had more romantic encounters in movies as compared to him. While Kapil seemed to disagree about the same, Salman Khan tried to justify the fact. Further, Salman also seems to have made this point since Kapil Sharma featured alongside three female actresses in his film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

You can check out the Kapil Sharma episode here:

Kick:

The 2014 action film Kick starred actors like Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Mithun Chakraborty. The plot of this film revolved around a man who tried to find pleasure in whatever he did. However, the protagonist soon becomes a thief. This film was directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Further, this film was a remake of a 2009 Telugu film which also had the same title. Although the film received mixed reviews, it was greatly appreciated by several.

