Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Miss Its Release Date: Reports

Just like other industries, Bollywood too is facing major issues due to coronavirus crisis. Movies such as Sooryavanshi, 83 and many more have been put on hold and reportedly Salman Khan's next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has now also joined the bandwagon.

As reported in an entertainment website, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to be the third big-budget film to get pushed further of its release date due to the coronavirus epidemic. It was also reported that if things were normal then the film would have been in the post-production stage. And now the cast and crew can only resume working when things get back to normal.

It was also revealed by a close source who told the portal that there were only 8-10 days of shooting left which included Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s dance song. It was also revealed that the cast and crew wanted to complete shooting by end of March but things didn’t go as planned due to the lockdown.

It was also reported that major scenes have been shot and are left pending but cannot move forward as the VFX studios and other places are shut. It was also said that even if the government lifts the lockdown, it will be difficult for the makers to complete the schedule before Eid i.e. on May 23, 2020. Therefore, it has now been reported that the makers won’t be able to release the film as scheduled. However, there are no official reports released by the makers or the actors of the film.

About the film

Apart from Salman Khan, the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri.

