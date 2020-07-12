Salman Khan Recieved THESE Awards For His 'Dabangg' Series

Actor Salman Khan starred in the Dabangg series as Chulbul Pandey, along with actor Sonakshi Sinha. The first and the second film from the Dabangg franchise went on to become blockbuster, while Dabangg 3 received negative reviews from the critics. Salman Khan's character as Chulbul Pandey was most appreciated in all the three films. Right from the chemistry with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha to his action sequences, Salman Khan received many accolades. Here's a list of all awards won by the actor for his performance in the Dabangg series.

Awards won by Salman Khan for Dabangg series

Dabbang

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Film Actor – MaleSalman Khan

Screen Awards for Best Actor- Salman Khan

Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards for Best Actor- Salman Khan

Stardust Awards for Best Actor thriller or Action- Salman Khan

Airtel 2011 for Super Star Unique Andaz - MaleSalman Khan for Dabangg

Aaj Tak Awards for Best Actor- Salman Khan

AXN Action Awards for Best Actor- Salman Khan

Dabangg 2

Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor- Male (Viewer's Choice)- Salman Khan

Colours Screen Awards for Best Actor (Popular Choice)- Salman Khan

Screen Awards for Best Actor - Popular ChoiceSalman Khan for Dabangg 2

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaz Khan while Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhudeva. Dabangg 4 is currently in talks to be made. Makers revealed that the film will explore why Sonakshi Sinha’s father in the film was an alcoholic and how Salman Khan met her. All the three films from the Dabangg series were produced under the banner of Salman Khan films.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Initially, the film was supposed to release on May 22, 2020, but the makers have pushed the date ahead due to the Pandemic. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an official remake of a South Korean film The Outlaws. Starring Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman Khan, the film is a sequel to Salman Khan's film Wanted.

