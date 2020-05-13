Salman Khan Returns Home From Panvel Farmhouse: Reports

Reports state that Salman Khan has finally returned to his Mumbai home from his Panvel farmhouse. Khan did this before the end of lockdown 3.0. He was stuck with at the farmhouse with some of his family members and friends since March. Read further ahead to know more details:

Salman Khan returns to his parents in Mumbai

According to reports, Salman Khan was stuck at his Panvel-based farmhouse where he had rushed after his shoot got cancelled. He wanted to spend time with his family, so now he has returned home where his parents Salim and Salma Khan live, at their Galaxy Apartments. Khan was shooting for the film Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhudheva.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the film shoot has been cancelled for now and will resume after thing gets back to normal. The reports state that he rushed to the Panvel farmhouse as it is his favourite place to visit when he is not working. Khan is also fond of kids and wanted to spend time with his sister Arpita and brother-in-law Ayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat.

Amidst the lockdown, Salman Khan is working on his music and recently fans got two Salman Khan songs. He was previously seen in the music video of Pyaar Karona, which is penned by himself and composed by Sajid Wajid. Khan will be next seen in a music video with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. This song is titled Tere Bina and is sung by the two actors.

Khan had posted a photo of this song cover where he was seen with Fernandez. In the caption, he stated that he has ‘sung it, made it, shot it, and has now posted it.’ Khan then urged his fans to do the same saying, “ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...”

