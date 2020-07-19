When Salman Khan Jokingly Revealed That Popular Singer Udit Narayan Owes Him $100

Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma are good friends and always keep on pulling each other’s leg whenever they meet. One of the events where Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma rocked the stage with their funny and hilarious comments was the Umang 2020.

The Umang event is a Mumbai Police Welfare Fund's Initiative, and the Umang 2020 took place at BKC with a huge audience and almost all the Bollywood stars present there. The show was hosted by Kapil Sharma, and he roasted many actors with his funny questions. So, here let’s see why Salman Khan said Udit Narayan owes him money.

When Salman Khan revealed Udit Narayan owes him money

As the Umang 2020 show begun, Kapil Shamra, the popular comedian greeted Salman Khan on the stage and welcomed him. Katrina Kaif also came on the stage and Kapil as always tried to flirt with her in his funniest way and made the audience laugh.

Kapil Sharma also congratulated Salman Khan as his iconic film, Karan Arjun completed 25 years. Salman Khan also thanked the audience and Kapil Sharma for such a special appreciation and applaud. And after that, he said he was happy to see Karan Arjun complete 25 years. Then he added that the singer Udit Narayan, who was sitting in the front seat, has to give him $100 from 30 years ago. The audience laughed out loud at this. Udit Narayan too stood up listening to this and started laughing.

Kapil Sharma then asked Salman Khan that for what reason Udit Narayan owes him $100. Salman Khan then revealed that Udit ji had taken the money on credit from him. He said Uditji took $100 from him and have not yet returned the money, while Udit Narayan laughed out loud.

Salman Khan then said that he will never forget that $100 that he had taken from him. The conversation turned funnier and Udit Narayan said that Salman Khan owns much more money and that he can afford to lend the singer some more. And this made the audience, Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan too laughed out loud on the stage. Watch this throwback video of Umang 2020, where Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma had a lot of fun together-

