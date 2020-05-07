Salman Khan Reveals If The Fear Of Fading Stardom Bothers Him - Throwback

Salman Khan was last seen reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. In an interview with a leading portal last year, he was asked if the fear of fading stardom bothers him.

Salman Khan reveals if the fear of fading stardom bothers him

In an old interview, Salman Khan said that his stardom will fade eventually and that it is a task to keep it going for such a long time. He added that the only ones who have pulled it off for such a long time are Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. Khan said that they will all try their best to keep it going for another few years.

Adding that after a few years, in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to 10 per cent, he said it has not happened yet. Answering if he was prepared for it, Khan smiled and said that he is. The actor added that there is still a long time for that to happen.

Salman Khan was further asked if he finds ageing scary. The actor said that ageing can be scary and one needs to keep working harder and has to give their best. Adding that one cannot be as undisciplined as they were earlier, he said that they need to get accustomed to a boring discipline which is not fun. Khan said that he does not see Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as old, but as happening actors.

He revealed that he saw Sanjay Dutt in recent times and shared that he has lost weight and is looking ripped. Salman Khan added that every one of them is suffering from some kind of physical problem. Adding that everyone must be waking up in instalments in the morning, he said that they are all still at it.

The actor was then asked if it is easy for him to keep his energy high at this age. He responded that it is not easy and that he has his own problems. Revealing that he does not sleep much at night, Khan thinks that things would be better if he did not paint or write at night and went to sleep early. Salman Khan revealed that sometimes he does cardio and sometimes he cycles to work and added that he keeps doing one thing or the other to stay energetic.

