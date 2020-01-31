Union Budget
Salman Khan Shared A Throwback Picture From Dabangg 3; Flaunts His Ripped Body

Bollywood News

Recently Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture from Dabangg 3. Read on to know what and why did the actor shared it after so many days.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan seems to be missing his Dabangg 3 days. Recently the actor has taken to his Instagram account to post a throwback picture of himself from the movie. It is still where the actor is flaunting his ripped body. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also Read: Salman Khan Loses Cool Over A Selfie, Snatches Fan's Phone At An Airport; Watch Video

For Dabangg 3 Salman Khan worked out to get a ripped body. Apparently, the actor had a shirtless fighting sequence with his antagonist played by South Indian star, Sudeep. This reportedly prompted him to look good on the camera it seems. In the picture from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has a few cuts and bruises on his face with two gashes on his torso. In one hand he is holding a knife while in the other he is holding a metal ring. Minutes after posting the photos, favourable reactions from fans started to pour in on Salman Khan's photos. 

salman Khan's photos salman khan on instagram salman khan news

Also Read: NSUI Demands Apology & Wants Salman Khan Banned From Goa After Phone-snatching Incident

salman Khan's photos salman khan on instagram salman khan news

Also Read: THESE Salman Khan Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

salman Khan's photos salman khan on instagram salman khan news

Also Read: Salman Khan Starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Wrap Production Soon?

More about Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 was basically a prequel in the Dabangg franchise explaining the why and how the Dabangg and Dabangg 2 happened. Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprised their roles as Lajjo and Makhhi respectively. However, the role of antagonist was played by the South Indian superstar Sudeep. Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhudheva. 

Also Read: Dabangg 3 Star Salman Khan Was Seen Riding ATV Bike Dressed As Cop

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe which also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and other prominent names. It is being directed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and an untitled Tiger sequel. 

Also Read: Salman Khan Once Proposed To Juhi Chawla For Marriage, Watch Video

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
