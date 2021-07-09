Salman Khan, Sister Alvira & Others Accused Of Fraud; Summoned By Chandigarh Police

Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri have been summoned by the Chandigarh Police in a cheating case filed by a businessman. Six other persons who were also named in the complaint were also summoned, the police said. They have been asked to be present on July 13 for questioning on the facts related to the complaint.

Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned for questioning in fraud case

As per reports, Salman Khan, Alvira and the CEO of their brand Being Human, and officials of a licensee of the company, Style Quotient, were summoned by the police.

A business named Arun Gupta, in his complaint claimed that he had spent Rs 2-3 crore to launch an exclusive Being Human Jewellery store in 2018. He alleged that he was assured of help from the brand owners and employees on backup and promotion of his store.

This included being told that Salman Khan would promote the store by coming up for the inauguration of the store, he claimed. However, the promotion commitments were not adhered to as Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned up for the launch of the store instead.

They also did not dispatch the goods required for his store, his complaint read. He added that the office he set up for the collection of stock from the company was lying vacant since February 2020.

He claimed that his repeated requests fell on their deaf ears and sought the registration of a First Information Report in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

