Salman Khan's On-screen Pair With Sonakshi Sinha Or Asin: Which Pair Was Loved More?

Salman Khan is known for his romantic movies ever since his film Maine Pyaar Kiya. He has worked with a lot of talented actors who ruled the screens during the '90s like Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhur Dixit as well as the new-age actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Asin. Salman Khan paired opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the Dabbang series and has worked with Asin in two films Ready and London Dreams. Read ahead to know which on-screen pair is most loved by the audience.

Salman Khan's movies with Asin and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's movies with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the film Dabbang. She was later seen with Salman Khan in the sequel of Dabbang, Dabbang 2 and Dabbang 3. Salman Khan was seen as a police officer in the film while Sonakshi Sinha played the role of his wife in the film.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Family & Friends React To Her Stand On Trolls, Ask People To Be Kind

Dabbang generally received positive reviews from the critics and also went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Moreover, they also praised Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's performance in the film. Dabbang made a gross collection of about ₹230.93 crores worldwide. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabbang 2 also made a gross collection of ₹252 crores, making it a blockbuster film.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Films With Om Prakash; See Full List

Asin's movies with Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Asin starred together in films London Dreams and Ready. London Dreams also featured Ajay Devgn and Aditya Roy Kapur in supporting roles. Asin and Salman Khan were seen as a couple in the film. The film, however, turned out to be a commercial failure and did not impress critics too. London Dreams made and estimated collection of ₹41 crores only.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sushant Singh Rajput Was All Goofy In This Throwback Pic

The next film featuring Salman Khan and Asin was Ready. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arya Babbar in supporting roles. Ready received positive reviews from the critics with Salman Khan and Asin's characters equally receiving praises for their performances. Ready made an approximate collection of ₹180 crores in India and went on to become the second-highest-grossing films of 2011. Salman Khan and Asin made a great pair on-screen and was loved by the audience.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Nearly Freezed While Shooting For 'Khuda Jaane'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.