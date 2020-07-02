Salman's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' & Akshay's 'Sooryavanshi' To Release On Diwali?

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might release at the same time as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, many reports indicate. Sooryavanshi's release on Diwali is confirmed and there are now rumours surrounding Salman's new film indicating that it is being currently worked on so that the movie can also release on Diwali. Read the entire report below.

Also Read | Salman Khan thanks doctors for being the 'strongest pillars of our country' during COVID

Salman Khan is quarantined in his farmhouse in Panvel since the beginning of the lockdown. The actor might soon return to the city to brush up on the details of his new movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Furthermore, many reports also stated that the star might be getting his film ready to release on Diwali. Director Prabhu Deva talked a bit about the movie with a media outlet. He said that the film is very close to finishing and just needs a few final scenes to be shot, which will start after the lockdown has been lifted.

Also Read | Kareena & Salman's 'Bodyguard' or 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'; which film was loved more by fans?

Prabhu Deva refuses to comment on the release date

Prabhu Deva further said that the post-production will be worked on as soon as the lockdown curbs are relaxed. When asked in the interview whether the movie will release on Diwali, Prabhu Deva said that only Salman and Arbaaz can comment on that and that he couldn't say anything. If reports are to be believed, both movies will be competing with each other in Diwali.

Also Read | Daisy Shah shares fun video as she joins hands with Salman Khan's Being Human for an event

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movie is expected to be a remake of a South Korean film called The Outlaws that released in 2017.

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the day: Can you recognise the actor standing next to Salman Khan? See photo

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, is also an action movie. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the main roles with Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan and many more as the supporting cast. The movie is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty and will be the fourth instalment of Shetty's Police Universe. The movie was supposed to release in March 2020 but the date got shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.