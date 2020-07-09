Salman Khan Still Laughs At His 1992 Film 'Suryavanshi' Because Of THIS Reason

Salman Khan, the popular actor of Bollywood was last seen in the film, Dabangg 3 and Bharat, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif, respectively. The actor for the promotion of the film, Bharat, visited, The Kapil Sharma Show. When Salman Khan was on the show for his film Bharat’s promotions, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, asked him a lot of thing about his personal and professional life, both. Many of us would not even know that Salman Khan had featured in a film titled, Suryavanshi. Read on to know more details about the film and Salman’s reaction to it.

Salman Khan still laughs at Suryavanshi because of this reason

When he was on the show, Kapil Sharma said that Salman Khan has always evolved with time, so did his personality and fashion. Kapil further asked the actor whether there is any film which makes him laugh today, and also think about what kind of clothes he has worn in the film. Salman Khan laughed out loud and said that there is a film that makes him laugh even today. He revealed that the film is Suryavanshi. Salman had worn a blonde wig with long hair for the whole film. Salman Khan still laughs on his role in the film, Suryavanshi, as it carries a very funny part in his appearance. When asked about it, he said that three days after the film's release, he realised that his hair on the head was blonde, but the hair on his chest was black. But luckily, this was not noticed by the audience, and he still laughs at this fact which always embarrasses him. Have a look at the video here:

Salman Khan has featured in numerous commercially successful movies over the years. The audience has loved his work in all genres including romance, action, and comedy. However, Salman Khan has not explored the horror genre much. In the year 1992, Salman Khan's film Suryavanshi was released, and this was his first and only horror film throughout his acting career. He played a double role in the film, and this was the only film in which Amrita Singh and Salman worked together.

